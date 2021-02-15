Russian harsh EBM duo Invisible Devastation release new single ‘Prophecy’

Out now via the fine label SkyQode is “Prophecy”, a brand new single by the Russian harsh EBM duo Invisible Devastation.

Invisible Devastation was formed back in 2009 by two members of Mechanical Apfelsine, one of Russia’s best synthpop bands. In 2015, they released their debut album “The 13th Apostle” which got a lot of positive feedback from fans and DJs worldwide. After releasing a follow-up EP in 2016, the duo went on a prolonged hiatus. In 2020, they returned.

The new single “Prophecy” delivers a fusion of harsh electro and breakbeat reminiscent of what you could expect from Prodigy. In addition, it includes an updated version of the track “Legacy” from the debut album as well as a remix by Cutoff:Sky and the instrumental version of the title track.

Check the new single below.