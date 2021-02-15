KHMAR debutes on Insane Records with ‘Mrak’ EP

Insane Records is introducing a brand new project: KHMAR. KHMAR is the Techno/Industrial side-project by the Distorted World frontman Ivan M. and was founded in 2020 and now releases its first EP “Mrak” offering aggressive industrial rhythms with elements of mysticism and references to techno. “Cyberpunk aesthetics, coupled with eroticism and dirty wild dance in the dungeon”, as the band calls it.

The EP has four tracks as you can see below in the Bandcamp player.

<a href="https://insane-records.bandcamp.com/album/mrak">Mrak by Khmar</a>

Below are the YouTube videos for each track.