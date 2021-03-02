Russian darkwave/synth-goth project Elezoria returns with brand new single on SkyQode: ‘Breeze Of Innocence’

Out now is “Breeze Of Innocence”, a brand new single by the Russian darkwave/synth-goth project Elezoria, and the follow-up to last year’s “Temporary” single.

“Breeze Of Innocence” brings a blend of melancholic darkwave with elements of coldwave and post-punk. Add to that Elezoria’s trademark somber introspective lyrics and dark deep vocals. In addition, the single also features a previously unreleased instrumental track “Infinity’s Embrace” as well as a remix by RedLine.

You can check out the single below on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://skyqode.bandcamp.com/album/breeze-of-innocence">Breeze Of Innocence by Elezoria</a>

About Elezoria

Elezoria was started by Dmitry Nordman in 2008 but it was only in 2016 when a first single was release, “Rain Washes Away”. The year after that they released the album “Astray” and the single “You Can See”. Only a year after that, in 2018, Elezoria released the single “Alone” and the album “Glade”, the latter was the first not self-released material as it was distributed via ScentAir Records.

Last year the band inked a deal with SkyQode and released the single “Temporary”, now followed by “Breeze Of Innocence” for which the video can be seen below.