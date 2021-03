Out now is the brand new EP from the Australian cyberpunk influenced EBM / electro-industrial project Hostile Architect. Released via Brutal Resonance Records, “::LOG.3:: SEMTEX” offers 3 tracks. Next to the lead single, you’ll also find a second song “Machineguncontrol”, and a remix from the industrial project Null Cell.

Out now as well is the video “Semtex”, created by Psyklon Industries.

You can check out all songs on Bandcamp.