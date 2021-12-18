Russian dark electro project Van Roy Asylum present a new single ‘RIP’

The Russian dark electro project Van Roy Asylum present a new single called “RIP”, which is the last release before releasing their new album. The two-track single also includes a bonus remix by Portvain.

In support of the song, the project shot their first music video, designed to further develop the tragedy behind the song’s lyrics.

You can download the single below from the Insane Records Bandcamp page.

<a href="https://insane-records.bandcamp.com/album/rip">RIP by Van Roy Asylum</a>

And here is the video for the track itself.