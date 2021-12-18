Post-punk / darkwave act Datura to release first full-length in January on cassette, CD, and all major streaming platforms

(Photo by Jana Divis) The Pacific Northwest post-punk trio Datura have teamed up with Andy Pohl, guitarist of Tsunami Bomb and owner of Sell the Heart Records, to release their new full-length “Arcano Chemical” on January 27th on cassette, CD, and all major streaming platforms.

The release comes after two EPs and a one-track single and was recorded in their hometown of Wenatchee, WA and mastered by Seattle-based recording engineer and musician TAD Doyle.

Datura will surely ring a bell with those who checked out our free post-punk compilation “Post​-​Punk (Genesis)” on Bandcamp as the band is featured on the release with the track “Orphans” (track number 6).

Below is the band’s most recent single, “Everything Turns Black”.

About Datura

Datura consists of frontman and guitarist David Betancourt, Tiffany Shafer and Jake St. John on drums. The band formed in 2018 when David and Jake met through a mutual friend. Tiffany joined in 2019. Later that year, the band released their first EP, “Orphans”, and began playing shows around the Pacific Northwest.

In 2020, Datura released "Bury Me", their second EP, with the intent to tour the West Coast. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the tour to be canceled, so the band retreated to their practice space in 2020 to finish writing their first full-length album. A single was released for Halloween in 2021.