Alfa Matrix celebrates its 20th anniversary with free compilation download ‘matriXX – 20 Years of Alfa Matrix’
Out now for immediate download is the free compilation “matriXX – 20 Years of Alfa…
Out now for immediate download is the free compilation “matriXX – 20 Years of Alfa Matrix (Best of Electro, Synthpop, EBM, Darkwave)”, out via the Belgian label Alfa Matrix which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. The release offers a collection of some 60 songs from the label’s 20 year long repertoire selected by the three label owners (Benoît Blanchart, Bernard Van Isacker and Seba Dolimont).
On this free download – or pay what you want – you will find work by such bands like Aiboforcen, Bruderschaft, Nebula-H, Male Or Female, Dunkelwerk, Unter Null, ELM, Kant Kino, Tantrum and a long list of other bands active via the label. You can check out the full tracklist right below, and download it via Bandcamp.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether