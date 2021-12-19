Alfa Matrix celebrates its 20th anniversary with free compilation download ‘matriXX – 20 Years of Alfa Matrix’

Out now for immediate download is the free compilation “matriXX – 20 Years of Alfa Matrix (Best of Electro, Synthpop, EBM, Darkwave)”, out via the Belgian label Alfa Matrix which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. The release offers a collection of some 60 songs from the label’s 20 year long repertoire selected by the three label owners (Benoît Blanchart, Bernard Van Isacker and Seba Dolimont).

On this free download – or pay what you want – you will find work by such bands like Aiboforcen, Bruderschaft, Nebula-H, Male Or Female, Dunkelwerk, Unter Null, ELM, Kant Kino, Tantrum and a long list of other bands active via the label. You can check out the full tracklist right below, and download it via Bandcamp.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/matrixx-20-years-of-alfa-matrix-best-of-electro-synthpop-ebm-darkwave">matriXX – 20 Years of Alfa Matrix (Best of Electro, Synthpop, EBM, Darkwave) by VARIOUS ARTISTS</a>