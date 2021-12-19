Alfa Matrix celebrates its 20th anniversary with free compilation download ‘matriXX – 20 Years of Alfa Matrix’

December 19, 2021 Eldrina Mich

Out now for immediate download is the free compilation “matriXX – 20 Years of Alfa…
Alfa Matrix celebrates its 20th anniversary with free compilation download'matriXX - 20 Years of Alfa Matrix'

Out now for immediate download is the free compilation “matriXX – 20 Years of Alfa Matrix (Best of Electro, Synthpop, EBM, Darkwave)”, out via the Belgian label Alfa Matrix which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. The release offers a collection of some 60 songs from the label’s 20 year long repertoire selected by the three label owners (Benoît Blanchart, Bernard Van Isacker and Seba Dolimont).

On this free download – or pay what you want – you will find work by such bands like Aiboforcen, Bruderschaft, Nebula-H, Male Or Female, Dunkelwerk, Unter Null, ELM, Kant Kino, Tantrum and a long list of other bands active via the label. You can check out the full tracklist right below, and download it via Bandcamp.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: , , , , , , ,

You may have missed

Alfa Matrix celebrates its 20th anniversary with free compilation download 'matriXX - 20 Years of Alfa Matrix'

Alfa Matrix celebrates its 20th anniversary with free compilation download ‘matriXX – 20 Years of Alfa Matrix’

December 19, 2021 Eldrina Mich
Russian dark electro project Van Roy Asylum present a new single 'RIP'

Russian dark electro project Van Roy Asylum present a new single ‘RIP’

December 18, 2021 bernard
Post-punk / darkwave act Datura to release first full-length in January on cassette, CD, and all major streaming platforms

Post-punk / darkwave act Datura to release first full-length in January on cassette, CD, and all major streaming platforms

December 18, 2021 bernard
Mexico's Sodomy Down The Cross to release 'The Dead Live The Living Kill' on Insane Records

Mexico’s Sodomy Down The Cross to release ‘The Dead Live The Living Kill’ on Insane Records – check out the album preview

December 17, 2021 bernard
Branntshatz’ new 5-track EP 'Private Enemy' follows in January 2022

Branntshatz’ new 5-track EP ‘Private Enemy’ follows in January 2022

December 17, 2021 bernard