Llumen finally returns with a smashing brand new EP: ‘The Dark In Her Eyes’ feat. mixes by Auger, Implant, Antibody, Entrzelle

Belgian dance electronica act Llumen finally returns with a new 6-track EP, “The Dark In Her Eyes”, announcing a more than promising new full length CD “The Polygon Heart” for this Summer. Llumen is the project by the versatile Belgian artist Pieter Coussement who used the EP as a therapy to talk about some serious health crisis moments he went through the last few years.

With this new EP, you get two new songs, the super catchy dark beat driven “The Dark In Her Eyes” (one of the best electronica tracks from the year so far as far as we are concerned) and “The Path That Leads Me Home” which offers a more uplifting melody. These two tracks surely raise the bar in electro land and make us look forward to what the full album will bring. For Mesh, Covenant or yet Assemblage 23 fans this release is mandatory.

The EP also features an effective club remix by Implant of “The Dark In Her Eyes”, and a an electropop take of that same track by the USA based act Entrzelle. We were also very impressed by the Auger mix with a very stripped down take on the title track. Antibody from their side took the B-side “The Path That Leads Me Home” into a more trance direction.

All in all a very enjoyable 6-track EP that shows why Llumen is a band to look out for. The release is for now exclusively available via Bandcamp for immediate download.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/the-dark-in-her-eyes-ep">The Dark In Her Eyes EP by LLUMEN</a>

