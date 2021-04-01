Swedish electronic pop act Kitka releases new single ‘Over You’

The Swedish electronic pop duo Kitka aka Frida Madeleine and Fredrik have a new single out: “Over You”.

This is the fourth and final single from the band’s forthcoming album and offers smooth electronic pop song with influences from synthwave, drum ’n bass, and soul.

Since their debut album ”K” (2019) the band have toured Japan, USA and Scandinavia. With the world now being completely shut down they’ve had to postpone all live shows until it’s safe to travel and perform again. It is however confirmed that the duo will return to Asia and the U.S once the borders start to open up.

In the meantime, the second and forthcoming album has been the duo’s centre of attention the last year, and is to be released in the fall of 2021.