Rummelsnuff launches new album 'Seeadler' on Out of Line, out July 18

“Seeadler“, the latest full-length album from German electro-industrial act Rummelsnuff will be out on July 18, 2025 via Out of Line. It will be available as a limited edition blue vinyl LP and standard jewel case CD. A limited set also holds a cassette.

“Seeadler” continues the maritime-themed musical journey of Käpt’n Rummelsnuff and his long-time collaborator Asbach. Known for blending electronic body music with seafaring bravado, the duo mixes genres like electro, punk, and industrial into what Rummelsnuff dubs “Strommusik”. The album includes seaman’s chants, playful dance tracks, and robust industrial beats.

Commenting on the album’s sound, Rummelsnuff says that “Seeadler” balances “brawny party anthems and electrifying dance tunes”, noting the analog warmth of the vinyl edition in particular.

The LP and CD versions share the same tracklist.

About Rummelsnuff

Rummelsnuff is the musical project of German artist Roger Baptist, active since the early 2000s. Based in Germany, Rummelsnuff developed a unique aesthetic rooted in body culture, maritime themes, and industrial soundscapes. The project was later joined by Christian Asbach, forming the duo Rummelsnuff & Asbach.

Their 2016 album “Rummelsnuff & Asbach” featured elements of folk, punk, and cabaret, followed by “Salzig Schmeckt Der Wind” in 2018 .

The project is signed to Out of Line Music, a Berlin-based label specializing in dark electronic music.

