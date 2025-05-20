Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Swiss post-punk act Grauzone will get a limited edition release of the live LP titled “Live [White]” on June 27, 2025. Issued by WRWTFWW Records in collaboration with distribution partner Audioglobe, the album documents the band’s April 12, 1980 performance at Gaskessel in their hometown of Bern.

The LP is presented on white vinyl in a heavyweight 350gsm sleeve.

This 9-track release captures Grauzone at their raw, formative stage, featuring Martin Eicher (guitar, vocals), Christian G.T. Trüssel (bass), Marco Repetto (drums), Stephan Eicher (synth), and Claudine Chirac (saxophone). It includes both obscure songs never officially released and early versions of fan-favorites such as “Moskau”. The cover artwork is designed by Stephan Eicher.

Described by the label as “a piece of Swiss music history,” the album offers a rare glimpse into the punk-oriented roots of a group that later became known for cold wave and minimal synth. The performance predates the band’s mainstream success and reflects a raw DIY ethos.

Tracklist:

<a href="https://wrwtfww.com/album/live-2">LIVE by Grauzone</a>

About Grauzone

Grauzone was formed in Bern, Switzerland, in the early 1980s by Martin Eicher, Stephan Eicher, and Marco Repetto, with contributions from Christian GT Trüssel, Claudine Chirac, and Ingrid Berney. Known for their fusion of punk, industrial, cold wave, and early electronic elements, the group gained widespread attention with their hit single “Eisbär”.

Despite their success, Grauzone rejected conventional music industry practices. They refused promotion, touring, and media appearances, disbanding shortly after their peak.

After the group’s dissolution, Stephan Eicher pursued a successful solo career spanning pop, experimental, and multimedia collaborations. Marco Repetto transitioned into electronic music, releasing ambient and techno projects, including releases on Rephlex, the label founded by Aphex Twin.

