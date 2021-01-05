Implant releases video for title track new EP featuring Noemi Aurora (Helalyn Flowers) on backing vocals

Out now is a brand new video for the cult Belgian electro act Implant and more precisely for the title track of the recently released EP “Phantom Pain”. You can view the video below.

With this new EP Implant has broken 3 years of silence announcing the release of their 11th studio album “Cognitive Dissonance” in early 2021. You’ll notice the backing vocals by Helalyn Flowers’ frontwoman Noemi Aurora.

Here’s the video.

You can download the full EP right now from Bandcamp or stream it from all other platforms.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/phantom-pain-ep">Phantom Pain EP by IMPLANT</a>

