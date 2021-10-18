Rhys Fulber returns with new solo album, ‘Brutal Nature’, at the end of November

October 18, 2021 bernard

Canadian electronic musician and producer Rhys Fulber returns with a solo album, “Brutal Nature”. Utilising…
Canadian electronic musician and producer Rhys Fulber returns with a solo album, “Brutal Nature”.

Utilising a smaller home set-up rather than Fulber’s usual preferred studio made for an engaged environment and the creation of a greater number of intimate compositions to sit alongside club and night culture influenced tracks that dominated his previous releases for the Sonic Groove label.

This time around, you can expect shimmering ambient textures and floating voices mixed with pulsating technoid rhythms. The more EBM-flavoured “Stare At The Sun” features guest vocals from Sara Taylor of Youth Code.

The new album will be out on November 26 via FR Recordings.

Fulber is best known for his lengthy (and ongoing) tenures with industrial standard bearers Front Line Assembly and ambient pop exponents Delerium (both with Bill Leeb), his solo project Conjure One, plus a series of recent dark techno-based albums released under his own name. As a producer, he has worked extensively with established metal acts such as Fear Factory and Paradise Lost, as well as the industrial hardcore act Youth Code.


