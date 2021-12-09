Rhys Fulber launches new video for the track ‘Fragility’ from his new solo album ‘Brutal Nature’

December 9, 2021 bernard

Canadian electronic musician and producer Rhys Fulber has just released his latest solo album, “Brutal Nature”, which has been well received by Side-Line as well. Out now is a video Fulber has made for an edited version of the album track “Fragility” featuring Jeza.

You can view the video below.

Fulber is best known for his lengthy (and ongoing) tenure with industrial standard bearers Front Line Assembly and ambient pop exponents Delerium (both with Bill Leeb), his solo project Conjure One, plus five albums released under his own name. As a producer, he has worked extensively with established metal acts such as Fear Factory and Paradise Lost, as well as the industrial hardcore group Youth Code.


