Bronski Beat founder Steve Bronski dies aged 61

Sad news from the UK as the news broke this afternoon that Steve Bronski, co-founder and keyboard player in Bronski Beat, has died, aged 61. Bronski,originally from Glasgow, formed Bronski Beat in 1983 with singer Jimmy Somerville and Larry Steinbachek.

“Smalltown Boy” was the band’s debut single and an instant hit. The by now cult video showed Somerville being chased by a homophobic gang, taken home by the police and thrown out by his parents, before getting on the train to start a new life with Bronski and Steinbachek. Their debut album “Age of Consent” followed in 1984.

Following Somerville leaving to form pop group The Communards with Richard Coles, he was replaced by John Foster and later by Jonathan Hellyer. The band set-up has seen a number of changes.

With the death of Bronski, Sommerville remains the only original member alive since Steinbachek died in 2017.