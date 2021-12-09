Bronski Beat founder Steve Bronski dies aged 61
Sad news from the UK as the news broke this afternoon that Steve Bronski, co-founder…
Sad news from the UK as the news broke this afternoon that Steve Bronski, co-founder and keyboard player in Bronski Beat, has died, aged 61. Bronski,originally from Glasgow, formed Bronski Beat in 1983 with singer Jimmy Somerville and Larry Steinbachek.
“Smalltown Boy” was the band’s debut single and an instant hit. The by now cult video showed Somerville being chased by a homophobic gang, taken home by the police and thrown out by his parents, before getting on the train to start a new life with Bronski and Steinbachek. Their debut album “Age of Consent” followed in 1984.
Following Somerville leaving to form pop group The Communards with Richard Coles, he was replaced by John Foster and later by Jonathan Hellyer. The band set-up has seen a number of changes.
With the death of Bronski, Sommerville remains the only original member alive since Steinbachek died in 2017.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.