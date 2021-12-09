Debut album Children On Stun ‘Tourniquets Of Love’s Desire’ gets deluxe reissue treatment

London’s cult goth rock act Children On Stun were formed in 1991 by vocalist Neil Ash, guitarist Peter Finnemore, bassist Simon Manning, and drummer Simon Treen. The quartet quickly rose to prominence in the underground dark music scene, touring with Rosetta Stone and issuing several well-received demos.

But the band’s breakthrough occurred when it signed with the US based label Cleopatra Records and released their debut full-length album, “Tourniquets Of Love’s Desire”, in 1994 featuring tracks like “Cat’s Or Devil’s Eyes”, “Sidelined” and “Beginning Of The End”.

The band’s debut is now getting a deluxe re-issue on both CD and, for the first time ever, on vinyl. The album has been updated with a complete digital remastering while the artwork has been meticulously recreated with band photos.

The CD comes packaged in a digipak with bonus tracks from the “Celibacy & Anadin” EP and includes remixes by Rosetta Stone, while the vinyl comes in limited edition red and black splatter as you can see below.