Irish post-punk act Movment releases single and music video of ‘We all must go’

The Irish post-punk band Movment, has just released the single and music video of “We all must go”.

Movment will release a new album, “Transformation”, on Distort The Scene on 2 December 2021. The lead track from the album is “We All Must Go” for which we offer you the video today. The 10 tracks were recorded in End of Light Studios, Mullingar, Ireland and mixed at Milocco, London. The whole was mastered by Jerome Schmitt at The Airlab.

This is what the band says about the album: “There is a divergence in society. We are bombarded with information, opinions, viewpoints, and words. We drown in ideas, in solutions, in propaganda. There needs to be a transformation from where we are now. The album explores what we are.”

For now check out “We all must go”.