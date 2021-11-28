Irish post-punk act Movment releases single and music video of ‘We all must go’
The Irish post-punk band Movment, has just released the single and music video of “We…
The Irish post-punk band Movment, has just released the single and music video of “We all must go”.
Movment will release a new album, “Transformation”, on Distort The Scene on 2 December 2021. The lead track from the album is “We All Must Go” for which we offer you the video today. The 10 tracks were recorded in End of Light Studios, Mullingar, Ireland and mixed at Milocco, London. The whole was mastered by Jerome Schmitt at The Airlab.
This is what the band says about the album: “There is a divergence in society. We are bombarded with information, opinions, viewpoints, and words. We drown in ideas, in solutions, in propaganda. There needs to be a transformation from where we are now. The album explores what we are.”
For now check out “We all must go”.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.