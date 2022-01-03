Re:Mission Entertainment label releases free 2021 label download compilation filled with industrial, EBM, witch house and darkpop

Out now for free, or pay-what-you-want, is “Re:Mission Entertainment – 2021 Label Compilation”. This download compilation offers a good insight on the label offerinf industrial, EBM, witch house and darkpop.

For those who want a physical copy, you can also order a limited edition (100 copies only) CD in cardboard jacket as well via Bandcamp.

Included are the following 18 bands: Fact Pattern, Suffer Ring, BARA HARI, SØLVE, CASHFORGOLD x Sidewalks And Skeletons x Holly Stell, shxde, SET, Dread Risks, :Waijdan:, Sidewalks And Skeletons, Left Spine Down, Bedlam Emotion, Kota Kira, brothel. x Sidewalks And Skeletons , Shhadows, Dedalos, Fektion Fekler and Dead Voices On Air : Snowbeasts.

You can check and download the label compilation below.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/2021-label-compilation">2021 Label Compilation by Re:Mission Entertainment</a>