Re:Mission Entertainment label releases free 2021 label download compilation filled with industrial, EBM, witch house and darkpop
Out now for free, or pay-what-you-want, is “Re:Mission Entertainment – 2021 Label Compilation”. This download…
Out now for free, or pay-what-you-want, is “Re:Mission Entertainment – 2021 Label Compilation”. This download compilation offers a good insight on the label offerinf industrial, EBM, witch house and darkpop.
For those who want a physical copy, you can also order a limited edition (100 copies only) CD in cardboard jacket as well via Bandcamp.
Included are the following 18 bands: Fact Pattern, Suffer Ring, BARA HARI, SØLVE, CASHFORGOLD x Sidewalks And Skeletons x Holly Stell, shxde, SET, Dread Risks, :Waijdan:, Sidewalks And Skeletons, Left Spine Down, Bedlam Emotion, Kota Kira, brothel. x Sidewalks And Skeletons , Shhadows, Dedalos, Fektion Fekler and Dead Voices On Air : Snowbeasts.
You can check and download the label compilation below.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether