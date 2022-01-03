Minimalistic synth pop act Dolva Sana offers new single ‘Without Help’ ahead of new EP ‘Hard-boiled Wonderland’

January 3, 2022

Out now is “Without Help” from the minimalistic synth pop act Dolva Sana. The project is a collaboration between singer Jake Harding (London, UK) and musician/producer Frederic Caure (Kortrijk, Belgium) and was founded in 2021. Its influences: new wave, krautrock, early synth pop and other electronic music pioneers.

“Hard-boiled Wonderland” is Dolva Sana’s first EP containing 5 tracks, which is set for digital release on 4th February 2022.

The first single from the EP “Without Help” is out now and is available on several download and streaming platforms such as Bandcamp and Spotify.

Frederic Caure has been active in other projects Landskap and SerpentCult while Jake Harding’s early work focused on punk and metal before collaborations led him to work within varying genre styles including blues, folk, psych rock and ambient electronica. His current main project sees him as vocalist in gothic doom band Grave Lines, but previous bands include: Dead Existence, Centurions Ghost, The Death Letter and Landskap.

Here’s the first single from the upcoming EP.


