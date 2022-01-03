French post-punk act April Fools launches video for ‘Waterline’

The French post-punk act April Fools returns with an all new video “Waterline” taken from the “Frustration” EP. The release follows their last double EP (“Better Life”/”Frustration”) which was released on the 1st of april 2021.

The two bass band (no guitar!) resides in Toulouse and was formed at the end of the 2000s. Strongly influenced by post punk, new wave and cold wave the band supported The Chameleons and Peter Hook in the past.

Here’s the video for “Waterline”.


