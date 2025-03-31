Regulation as a Growth Engine: How Soft2Bet is Redefining Global iGaming Expansion

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

In the fast-evolving world of iGaming, many operators see regulation as a challenge — a barrier that slows innovation and complicates expansion. But for Soft2Bet, regulatory compliance has become a cornerstone of success. Rather than avoiding the rules, the company embraces them — and in doing so, turns regulation into a powerful competitive advantage.

By building compliance into its business model, Soft2Bet has unlocked new opportunities in some of the most tightly regulated markets worldwide. In 2024 alone, the company secured major licenses in Italy, Romania, Greece, Ontario (Canada), and Spain — driving international expansion across Europe, North America, and Africa.

Smart Compliance Through Strategic Partnerships

To stay ahead of regulatory demands, Soft2Bet strengthened its compliance infrastructure by partnering with Rightlander in June 2024. This collaboration provides ongoing monitoring and ensures full alignment with strict marketing and advertising standards across key markets like Sweden, Denmark, Romania, and Italy. The result? Reduced risk, increased transparency, and more efficient market operations.

A Regulatory Success Story: ToonieBet in Ontario

The Ontario market is known for its strict licensing framework and intense competition — yet ToonieBet, Soft2Bet’s local brand, has thrived by embracing compliance from day one. Its winning formula includes:

A compliance-first strategy that ensures alignment with local law

that ensures alignment with local law Gamification features such as loyalty programs and personalized promotions

Integrated responsible gaming tools to support safe play

to support safe play Deep localization tailored to regional player preferences

ToonieBet’s performance in Ontario demonstrates how regulatory alignment can drive both player trust and market success.

Compliance That Fuels Growth

Soft2Bet doesn’t see compliance as a roadblock — it’s embedded into the core of the company’s operations. By actively monitoring regulatory trends, engaging with local authorities, and adapting quickly to new frameworks, Soft2Bet minimizes risk and accelerates time to market.

The Rightlander partnership further reinforces this approach by ensuring consistent messaging and marketing practices across jurisdictions, which boosts brand credibility and supports long-term player loyalty.

The Future: Innovation Built on a Regulatory Foundation

Soft2Bet’s regulatory-first approach has delivered real business results — including a doubling of EBITDA in 2024 and expansion into new, high-potential regions. But the company isn’t stopping there. Its compliance infrastructure also enables innovation, allowing it to roll out cutting-edge features like AI-driven personalization and enhanced gamification with confidence.

In an industry where trust and transparency are vital, Soft2Bet proves that compliance isn’t a limitation — it’s a launchpad for global success.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)