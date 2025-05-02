Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Dark psych rock and post-punk duo Reaper on Red have released their new album “Doom Daze” through Requisite Recordings. The album became available in early 2025 and features 11 tracks recorded by members Robert Cherry and Carla Cherry. It is currently streaming via Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

Alongside the album release, Reaper on Red shared the official video for the track “Victory Over the Sun“, the second single from “Doom Daze”.

The video was directed by Mike Sweeney and features motion-graphic visuals inspired by a dystopian world. According to the band, the narrative centers on a modernized version of Sekhmet – daughter of the Egyptian sun god Ra – who unleashes retribution on humanity for disrupting natural cycles. The video concludes with a stark depiction of ecological collapse and human downfall.

“Doom Daze” blends elements of dark psych rock, post-punk, and electronic textures. It was mixed and mastered by Mike Montgomery at Candyland Studio, with album artwork by Jeff Johns and photography by Nikita Gross.

About Reaper on Red

Reaper on Red was formed by Robert Cherry and Carla Cherry. The project merges dark psych rock, post-punk, and electronic influences. Their stylistic comparisons include Joy Division, Love and Rockets, Bauhaus, and Cold Cave.

The duo self-produces all material and records independently. As of 2025, they remain unsigned outside of their own label Requisite Recordings. The release of “Doom Daze” follows a series of prior recordings distributed directly through digital platforms.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor

