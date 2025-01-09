Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out via Requisite Recordings on February 28 is “Doom Daze”, the second album from Reaper On Red (Robert Cherry and Carla Cherry). The 11-track album is the follow-up to their 2022 debut album, “The Zodiac Lights”. The material was mixed and mastered By Mike Montgomery.

Musically it’s a blend of dark psych rock, post-punk and electronics elements.

“Are things getting darker out there? Or is it just us? On ‘Doom Daze’ we were trying to capture what I think a lot of people are feeling these days,” comments Robert Cherry. “We’re not without hope, however. We can reverse what’s happening in the world. But the new album explores what may happen if we don’t. And whether love and nature can transcend.”

The title song has been out already accompanied by a video, filmed by longtime collaborator Patrick Miller, and which finds the duo broadcasting their SOS from an undisclosed bunker.

More news later on.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

