Los Angeles based post-punk act Still release new EP ‘A Symptom Of Fate’

(Photo by Jaron Baker) The Los Angeles based post-punk band Still has released their new EP, “A Symptom Of Fate”. The EP release follows recent single “Daylight” which was accompanied by a music video of the band performing the song in a natural landscape as a rainy night transitions into the foggy morning.

“The Symptom of Fate” EP follows the band’s debut self-titled EP “Still” from 2019. The EP holds 3 tracks: “Daylight”, “Misplaced Devotion” and “In Vain”. Here’s the video for “Daylight”.

About Still

Still formed when lead vocalist Daniel McDonough was looking to put together a band to turn the song ideas he was beginning to put together on piano into a full band post-punk sound, and reached out to Adrian Johnson and Julian Johnson who had both been playing in bands since they were high school classmates of Daniel, recruiting Wesley Wheeler shortly after to be their drummer.

The band cites influences like The Cure, Cocteau Twins, and Joy Division, as well as various revival bands since like Interpol and Beach Fossils.

The band began sporadically recording the new EP during 2020 at the home studio of Neil Popkins, after producer Nick Launay (Nick Cave, Gang of Four, Yeah Yeah Yeahs) introduced the band to Neil and recommended they record together while Nick was occupied with other projects. Towards the end of the recording process, Nick Launay himself came back to add his production touch and polish the final mix.