Los Angeles based post-punk act Still release new EP ‘A Symptom Of Fate’

March 10, 2022 bernard

(Photo by Jaron Baker) The Los Angeles based post-punk band Still has released their new…

Los Angeles based post-punk act Still release new EP'A Symptom Of Fate'

(Photo by Jaron Baker) The Los Angeles based post-punk band Still has released their new EP, “A Symptom Of Fate”. The EP release follows recent single “Daylight” which was accompanied by a music video of the band performing the song in a natural landscape as a rainy night transitions into the foggy morning.

“The Symptom of Fate” EP follows the band’s debut self-titled EP “Still” from 2019. The EP holds 3 tracks: “Daylight”, “Misplaced Devotion” and “In Vain”. Here’s the video for “Daylight”.

About Still

Still formed when lead vocalist Daniel McDonough was looking to put together a band to turn the song ideas he was beginning to put together on piano into a full band post-punk sound, and reached out to Adrian Johnson and Julian Johnson who had both been playing in bands since they were high school classmates of Daniel, recruiting Wesley Wheeler shortly after to be their drummer.

The band cites influences like The Cure, Cocteau Twins, and Joy Division, as well as various revival bands since like Interpol and Beach Fossils.

The band began sporadically recording the new EP during 2020 at the home studio of Neil Popkins, after producer Nick Launay (Nick Cave, Gang of Four, Yeah Yeah Yeahs) introduced the band to Neil and recommended they record together while Nick was occupied with other projects. Towards the end of the recording process, Nick Launay himself came back to add his production touch and polish the final mix.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




You may have missed

Los Angeles based post-punk act Still release new EP 'A Symptom Of Fate'

Los Angeles based post-punk act Still release new EP ‘A Symptom Of Fate’

March 10, 2022 bernard
Reakton release their fifth single and video: 'Entertainment'

Reakton release their fifth single and video: ‘Entertainment’

March 10, 2022 bernard
Electro indie pop act Phoeno returns with 'Follower' - watch the video

Electro indie pop act Phoeno returns with ‘Follower’ – watch the video

March 10, 2022 bernard
Post-punk / darkwave act Cinemascope finally back after 8 years of silence with all new album 'A crack on the wall' on Wave Records

Post-punk / darkwave act Cinemascope finally back after 8 years of silence with all new album ‘A crack on the wall’ on Wave Records

March 9, 2022 bernard
Ex-Psychic TV bassist Alice Genese and Shaune Pony Heath form Ov Stars and prepare a debut EP 'Tuesdays'

Ex-Psychic TV bassist Alice Genese and Shaune Pony Heath form Ov Stars and prepare debut EP ‘Tuesdays’

March 9, 2022 bernard