“The Alibi” is the new single from the upcoming Attrition album “The Black Maria”. The single is being released with an accompanying video and remixes from Bellhead, Vaselyne, Steckdose and Follynator. The track was produced, mixed and mastered by Martin Bowes at The Cage Studios, Coventry (England).

The official video is up now on YouTube.

And the single is available here on Bandcamp.