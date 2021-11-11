Raison d’Être releases 3 re-prints on double CD with bonus-tracks of long unavailable albums

(Photo via Raison d’Être) Out via Old Europa Café on December 3rd are 3 re-prints on double CD with bonus-tracks of long unavailable c albums.

The first is “In Sadness, Silence and Solitude” which was first released in 1997. It was the fourth full-length album of Peter Andersson aka Raison d’Être. This new 2021 expanded edition is an updated version of the long sold-out expanded edition from 2014. It contains the same tracks but with a fresh new K-14 level mastering.

Next is “The empty Hollow unfolds”, originally released 2000 on Cold Meat Industry. This new 2021 expanded edition is an updated version of the long sold-out expanded edition from 2014, now being a double CD release. Disc one contains the same tracks as the previous expanded edition. The additional disc contains session-related compilation tracks (also available on the “Collected Works” album) and a selection of live tracks from the special expanded edition of “The Empty Hollow Unfolds” from 2014. All material has a fresh new K-14 level mastering as well. The artwork is, as the earlier editions, styled with the somber industrial photos by Martín Pels.

The 3rd release is “The Stains of the embodied Sacrifice”. This expanded 2021 edition is an updated version of the long sold-out expanded edition from 2012. It contains four bonus live tracks recorded at Club Revolver, San Dona di Piave, Italy, 2011 in occasion of the VIII Congresso Post Industriale (OEC’s festival) and again a fresh new K-14 level mastering.

Below are the covers of the re-issues.