For the first time ever on vinyl, the original Raison d’être 1995 recording of “Within The Depths Of Silence And Phormations” comes in two vinyl editions via Rune Serpent Europa, in collaboration with The Circle Music for worldwide distribution.

Originally recorded in 1995 and released by the legendary record label Cold Meat Industry, it is widely considered a cornerstone of the dark ambient genre, the reissue will be available for the first time ever on vinyl, alongside a special triple CD edition, on 21 May 2025. “Within The Depths Of Silence And Phormations” was originally released by the legendary record label Cold Meat Industry.

You can pre-order all formats now.

Limited Double Black Vinyl Edition: Presented in a gatefold sleeve, this numbered edition is limited to 300 copies.

Limited Double Marbled Gold & Black Vinyl Edition: Also housed in a gatefold sleeve and limited to 300 numbered copies.

Limited Triple CD “Sublime Edition”: This edition is limited to 500 numbered copies and features an updated mix of the complete album, additional tracks and a second mastering of the original 1995 recording.

Raison d’être is the dark ambient project of Swedish sound artist Peter Andersson, formed in 1991. Andersson’s work often incorporates field recordings and manipulated acoustic instruments.

