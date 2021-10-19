Rago & Farina vs. Italoconnection – Rago & Farina vs. Italoconnection (Album – Nadanna)

Genre/Influences: Italo-Disco, Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This album is a collaboration between Italo-Disco friends involved in different projects and revisiting different Italo-Disco songs they’ve been involved with. We get a total of thirteen tracks.

Content: If you’re into Italo-Disco –which sometimes comes pretty close to Electro-Wave and Electro-Pop, you probably have heard of Atelier Folie, Expansives, Fred Ventura, Decadance, ‘Lectric Workers and Flemming Dalum. Several songs of those projects have been revisited now in the purest Italo-Disco style and then in a more Electro/Wave-Pop approach, which sometimes evokes New Order.

+ + + : The album sounds pretty cool for its diversity, but it first of all is music to dance and have fun. I’ve always had a connection with Italo-Disco with 80s Electro-Wave, but in a happier/fun approach and with some good kitsch on top. The songs are carried by great melody lines and cool space-like effects. The remix of Atelier Folie’s “Leave Me Alone” by Italoconnection is one of the absolute highlights, but I also have to mention the instrumental “Borealis” from ‘Lectric Workers (a project from Rago & Farina).

– – – : A few versions/songs are a bit too kitsch and commercial for my taste, but globally speaking, this is pure fun!

Conclusion: Italo-Disco remains a music style that hasn’t been considered with seriousness; however it’s great music to dance and forget your daily stress.

Best songs: Atelier Folie: “Leave Me Alone – Italoconnection Remix”, ’Lectric workers: “Borealis – Original Mix”, Atelier Folie: “Walking In The Neon – Italoconnection Rework”.

Rate: 7½.

Artists: www.facebook.com/atelierfolieareback / www.facebook.com/italoconnection

Label: www.facebook.com/NadannaItaloSynthRecords