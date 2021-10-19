Rago & Farina vs. Italoconnection – Rago & Farina vs. Italoconnection (Album – Nadanna)
Genre/Influences: Italo-Disco, Electro-Pop. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: This album is a collaboration between Italo-Disco friends…
Genre/Influences: Italo-Disco, Electro-Pop.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: This album is a collaboration between Italo-Disco friends involved in different projects and revisiting different Italo-Disco songs they’ve been involved with. We get a total of thirteen tracks.
Content: If you’re into Italo-Disco –which sometimes comes pretty close to Electro-Wave and Electro-Pop, you probably have heard of Atelier Folie, Expansives, Fred Ventura, Decadance, ‘Lectric Workers and Flemming Dalum. Several songs of those projects have been revisited now in the purest Italo-Disco style and then in a more Electro/Wave-Pop approach, which sometimes evokes New Order.
+ + + : The album sounds pretty cool for its diversity, but it first of all is music to dance and have fun. I’ve always had a connection with Italo-Disco with 80s Electro-Wave, but in a happier/fun approach and with some good kitsch on top. The songs are carried by great melody lines and cool space-like effects. The remix of Atelier Folie’s “Leave Me Alone” by Italoconnection is one of the absolute highlights, but I also have to mention the instrumental “Borealis” from ‘Lectric Workers (a project from Rago & Farina).
– – – : A few versions/songs are a bit too kitsch and commercial for my taste, but globally speaking, this is pure fun!
Conclusion: Italo-Disco remains a music style that hasn’t been considered with seriousness; however it’s great music to dance and forget your daily stress.
Best songs: Atelier Folie: “Leave Me Alone – Italoconnection Remix”, ’Lectric workers: “Borealis – Original Mix”, Atelier Folie: “Walking In The Neon – Italoconnection Rework”.
Rate: 7½.
Artists: www.facebook.com/atelierfolieareback / www.facebook.com/italoconnection
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.