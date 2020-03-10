Pylon Records celebrates 30th anniversary of synthpop legends Red Flag’s debut ‘NaÏve Art’ with a ltd. double-vinyl (with 4 bonus tracks)

(Photo by Lex Remlin) Out now is the 30th anniversary limited double-vinyl (with 4 bonus tracks) of “Naïve Art”, the debut album of synthpop legends Red Flag, which was released in 1989.

The duo (consisting of the brothers Chris and Mark Reynolds) originally saw the album released as a single vinyl release with all the tracks severely edited down, so that it could fit on a single record. This has been remedied for this new re-release. This deluxe reissue also features a gatefold cover and printed lyrics.

The double vinyl is released via Pylon Records, limited to 1000 copies in three separate colors – red, white and black.

The bonus tracks are:

Black Rose

Russian Radio (Glasnost Club Mix)

If I Ever (Dance Mix)

Russian Radio (Tremont & Webster Mix)

Red Flag was founded in 1984 in San Diego by brothers Chris and Mark Reynolds. After the death of Mark in 2003, Chris has continued as a solo act since 2007 under the name Red Flag.

Here’s the original version of “Naïve Art”.

