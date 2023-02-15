Fans of Vlad In Tears united in new video ‘Down’

The Berlin-based formation Vlad In Tears has been active for numerous years now. And since their start they have built up a serious fan base in their homeland and abroad. And this shows in their newest video “Down”.

In the video fans from all over the world united to sing along, to scream out loud. The band adds: “It’s a scream of despair, a message against hate, prejudice, loneliness, war. And all that comes with that.”

Vlad In Tears is originally a heavy metal band based that was founded by the three brothers Kris (vocals & piano), Lex (guitar) and Dario (bass) and their friend since preschool, Alex (drums). The band, originally based in Italy, started out by playing cover songs but soon created their own dark sound resulting in more dark pop metal.

You can check the video below.