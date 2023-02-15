Fans of Vlad In Tears united in new video ‘Down’
The Berlin-based formation Vlad In Tears has been active for numerous years now. And since their start they have built up a serious fan base in their homeland and abroad. And this shows in their newest video “Down”.
In the video fans from all over the world united to sing along, to scream out loud. The band adds: “It’s a scream of despair, a message against hate, prejudice, loneliness, war. And all that comes with that.”
Side-Line Magazine's relief fund for TurkeyYour donation will make a difference.
Vlad In Tears is originally a heavy metal band based that was founded by the three brothers Kris (vocals & piano), Lex (guitar) and Dario (bass) and their friend since preschool, Alex (drums). The band, originally based in Italy, started out by playing cover songs but soon created their own dark sound resulting in more dark pop metal.
You can check the video below.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.