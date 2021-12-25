Purple Fog Side & Elsehow complete brand new single: ‘I Believe’

December 25, 2021 bernard

Out now is “I Believe”, a brand new collaborative single from Purple Fog Side (Russia)…
Purple Fog Side & Elsehow complete brand new single:'I Believe'

Out now is “I Believe”, a brand new collaborative single from Purple Fog Side (Russia) and Elsehow (Belgium), who formed the project during the pandemic lockdown. Together these two musicians, Pavel Zolin and Piero Delux, have created a music stye that is heavily rooted in the 1980s blending dream pop, darkwave and synthpop influences.

The new single is a cover version of Tears For Fears’ “I Believe”, originally from the multi-platinum album “Songs from the Big Chair”. The duo will also release an album and are right now putting the final touches on their full-length, due in 2022 on the SkyQode label.

You can download the single right below via Bandcamp or get it here on all the other platforms.


