Jules Maxwell (Dead Can Dance) reales brand new single ‘Deeper Sleeper’

(Photo by Tony Wadham) “Deeper Sleeper” is the new single from Jules Maxwell who is also the keyboard player in Dead Can Dance. The single is out today. The track is taken from his forthcoming album “Cycles”, which will be released on 25th March 2022. The vinyl version of the album will also include a bonus disk of Jules’s “Nocturnes” album which was released in March 2021.

The track comes accompanied soundtrack, which was shot in Maxwell’s garden and which features a snail, one couldn’t have chosen a better image to go along with the track which starts as a simple piano motif driven track but turns into a dark soundtrack at the end.

Maxwell: “Working with Dead Can Dance for the past decade has taught me a lot about composition. Brendan and Lisa’s music is dense and poetic, but actually at its core it is constructed from beautifully simple strands. Like life. In my opinion that is why people can identify with it. Simplicity for me as a composer is the Holy Grail. I have spent my whole career trying to simplify and distill ideas to their essence, and allow my music to breathe.”

Here’s the video.

About Jules Maxwell

Jules Maxwell is a multi-instrumentalist composer and songwriter. He plays keyboards for Australian band Dead Can Dance and in May 2021 released the “Burn” album with Lisa Gerrard. In 2021 he also released “Nocturnes” on Archangelo Recordings – a collection of instrumental pieces, much of it written in collaboration with the UK dance company Vincent Dance Theatre.

He also composed 4 songs for Le Mystére des Voix Bulgares 2018 album “Boocheemish” and the song “First of July” which appeared on Foy Vance’s debut album “Hope”. Jules has also collaborated with Duke Special on numerous recordings, shows and projects including the 2009 National Theatre production of Mother Courage directed by Deborah Warner.

So far he has released 5 albums of his own material over the years and in 2022 will be releasing a second volume of piano instrumentals entitled “Cycles” on the Ghost Palace label. Jules Maxwell will be opening for Dead Can Dance on their European shows in 2022.