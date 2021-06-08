Psy’Aviah’s 2016 track ‘Not What I Expected’ gets second life on TikTok

In 2016 the Belgian electro pop act Psy’Aviah released the album “Seven Sorrows, Seven Stars”. On that album we also find the track “Not What I Expected” with Fallon Nieves on vocals. The very same year Douyin started, a Chinese video-sharing social networking service which would get a rebranded launch for the international market as TikTok in 2017.

Fast forward to 2021 when Yves Schelpe from Psy’Aviah suddenly sees videos popping up on TikTok, more specifically with the track “Not What I Expected” in combination with videos that indeed show an unexpected result…

Yves: “I was stunned. Music that I make here on my own, in my own little (head)space was interpreted in completely different ways, and I didn’t even know anything about it! I found out about it by accident as I was using the app to promote our new single “Pretender”. I was googling my profile name, a simple search term “Psy’Aviah TikTok” and it didn’t give my profile, but interpretations of songs like “Not What I Expected”. But also other tracks used in TikTok videos popped up such as a company using “Anger Management”, or “Infected”.”

The videos are hilarious and sometimes touching. Yves: “It’s weird to see we actually did connect with some fans we didn’t know before. The impact you have, unknowingly, on people when you make music – is something not to take for granted, so it is touching when it does happen and you find out about it. People used to write me letters, now it’s via TikTok apparantly 🙂. Without the platform, or the internet, I would never have met those people!”

“Not What I Expected” is not the only track being used from Psy’Aviah but it does result in some of the funniest videos around. Here’s the original track, below TikTok videos using the same or other tracks from Psy’Aviah.

Not what I expected, on TikTok