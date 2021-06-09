Clan Of Xymox returns with all new album ‘Limbo’ in July

Out on July 16th is the all new album by the Dutch goth act Clan Of Xymox. “Limbo” will be out via Trisol and count 12 tracks of which 2 can already be listened to below.

“Limbo” is the follow-up to last year’s “Spider on the Wall”.

Clan of Xymox, also known as simply Xymox, are a Dutch goth band formed in 1981. Clan of Xymox featured a trio of songwriters – Ronny Moorings, Anka Wolbert, and Pieter Nooten – and gained success in the 1980s, releasing their first two albums on 4AD, before releasing their third and fourth albums on Wing Records and scoring a hit single in the United States.

The rest is history. Below are already 2 new videos.

“Brave New World”

“Lockdown”