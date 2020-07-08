Programmable Animal lash out on ‘Backstabber’

Chicago based industrial rock/metal act Programmable Animal have released a new music video, “Backstabber” as a teaser for their new album “One Step to Hell” to be released later this year. “Backstabber”, the first song off the album, was produced by Sean Beavan (Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson, 3 Teeth, Slayer etc) and is about those who hurt others for personal gain.

Vocalist Drepsea explains: “I’m tired of the polarization separating us one by one from each other. I’m tired of the liars, cheaters, backstabbers, abusers, narcissists, and everyone causing malevolent actions towards others. I am a product that has been lost, backstabbed, abandoned, deprived, cheated, hurt, haunted, and wronged.. though, I won’t allow that to subjugate me. I will keep on pushing.”

You can check the video below.

The band’s first album, “End of the Tail” was self-released/produced in 2018. Following the release, Programmable Animal has toured in the US.

