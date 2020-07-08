DK-Zero announce ‘Cyber Sex Inc’ album and launch video for ‘Switch Me On’

The duo DK-Zero have announced a new album, their second full length, “Cyber Sex Incorporated”. The material was recorded with the help of the Los Angeles based producer Charles Kallaghan Massabo (of Falling In Reverse & Davey Suicide) in early 2019. Their signature heavy sound has now been pushed more into the realm of cyber industrial.

“Cyber Sex Inc” will be released July 31st on Cleopatra Records, but first we get the unreleased track “Switch Me On”, out now as a video. In conjunction with the “Switch Me On video”, DK-Zero’s Kato will be releasing a new photo set on Stylerotica.com, and the band is running a contest on their social media sites that will grant one lucky person a free one month subscription to Stylerotica.com for generating the most shares of the video.

Here’s the video.

Steampunk powered duo

DK-Zero is the brain/lovechild of Seattle Musician and bassist D-Punk (of the steampunk band Abney Park) and Welsh born TV personality, erotic model and entrepreneur Kato. Sometime in late 2015 the duo began a collaboration to write and record music blending cyber, EDM, breakbeats and hip hop with hard hitting old school industrial rock.

The duo launched their debut in 2018 with the album “From Nothing”. The album featured 4 singles, 2 music videos, one documentary, and kicked off an American tour.

