Dark pop/darkwave artist Danny Blu re-releases remix of ‘White (K)night’ feat. Kanga

Dark pop/darkwave artist Danny Blu (frontman of the alternative band Echo Black) released the original version of “White (K)night” earlier this year. He has now collaborated with Kanga on a new variation of the song. “White (K)night” was written by Danny about anxiety, specifically social anxieties and how he deals with them, sadly enough with drugs and alcohol plus seeking validation in all the wrong places such as social media, the wrong crowds, and egomaniacs.

For the rework Danny Blu worked with Kanga, a producer and musician from Los Angeles who remixed the original into what she says “an ethereal industrial duet, creating a tense and passionate lyrical dance between her and the song’s protagonist Danny Blu”.

Danny Blu: “I’ve been a Kanga fan for a while now and have had the pleasure of seeing her grow over the past few years. This has been a surreal experience. What she did to the record is above and beyond what I ever expected. I’m incredibly proud to have collaborated with such a talented and thorough artist.”

You can check out the rework below.

