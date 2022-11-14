New compilation with rareties from Muslimgauze: ‘Khan Younis’

Out now in a limited Edition of 500 copies on black vinyl is the all new Muslimgauze compilation “Khan Younis”. This new compilation holds rare and special Muslimgauze-tracks, recorded between 1989 and 1996 and all remastered for this album. As usual with Muslimgauze, expect a collection of unique tribal dub-trance music influenced by arabic culture with a touch of post-industrial.

The tracks are taken from “110 Below – No Sleeve Notes Required” (1995) “Assemblage Volume Two” (1996), “Nonplace Urban Field – Golden Star” (1996), “Le Sacre Du Printemps” (1994), “X-X Section” (1991) and “Directions 2” (1989).

The release also comes out as a limited picture vinyl (500 copies) and as a CD version in gatefold ‘Vinyl-replica’ sleeve and design.

Muslimgauze was the main musical project of Bryn Jones (17 June 1961 – 14 January 1999), a British ethnic electronica and experimental musician who was influenced by conflicts and history in the Muslim world, often with an emphasis on the Israeli–Palestinian conflict. With dozens of albums released under the Muslimgauze name, Jones was prolific, but he never achieved mainstream success.


