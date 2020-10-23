Pouppée Fabrikk returns with massive 6CD boxset anthology incl. 42 exclusive tracks

“EKM – Anthology 1989​-​2019” is the title of a brand new Pouppée Fabrikk 6CD BOX set (available via the Alfa Matrix webstore) and download (available here via Bandcamp). The term ‘EKM’ in the title refers to ‘Elektronisk Kroppsmusik’ which the cult Swedish elektro punk band launched years ago.

The 6 CDs gather 94 tracks totaling over 6 hours and retracing the band’s first 30 years of activities between 1989 and 2019, and including some 42 exclusive tracks (rare versions, mixes or previously unreleased on CD).

The 6CD boxset is strictly limited to 500 units worldwide and holds the fully remastered versions of the band’s entire pre- and Alfa Matrix discography (except for the 2020 album “Armén” which is available here on vinyl and CD) including their long deleted classic “Rage” and “Die Jugend” debut releases, but also all of the following albums and EPs in the likes of “Portent”, “Summoning”, “We Have Come To Drop Bombs”, “Betrayal”, “Your Pain Our Gain” and “Elite Electronics”.

Hardcore fans of the band will surely appreciate getting all previously digital-only releases finally made available on CD format for the very first time (“Bring Back The Ways Of Old EP”, “H8 U EP”, “Watch Your Sex 2017 EP”, “Only Control” EP).

Also added is the live bootleg album “One Leg In The Grave” featuring 13 live tracks recorded between 1989 and 1994 in Växjö, Sala, Köping, Örebro and Stockholm. You also get 9 rehearsal recordings made between 2014 and 2016 and 6 other very rare tracks/versions and early demos, plus 3 exclusive remixes by Plastic Noise Experience, Nexus Kenosis and Angst.

The band also included 2 skull-tagged “Watch Your Sex” condoms in the box. Use it or keep it, the choice is yours.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/ekm-anthology-1989-2019">EKM – Anthology 1989-2019 by POUPPEE FABRIKK</a>

About Pouppée Fabrikk

Pouppée Fabrikk was formed in 1987-1988 by Henrik Björkk and Leif Holm, who both hail from Karlskoga.

Initially, the music of Pouppée Fabrikk (PF) borrowed heavily from minimalistic electronic acts such as Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft and Nitzer Ebb, but with the addition of Jouni Olilla and Jonas Aneheim on guitar the band moved towards a more Die Krupps-style electronic/metal mix.

The “Your Pain – Our Gain” CD was meant to be released in 1996, but due to differences in opinion between the band and the record company (Energy Rekords) it was delayed until 1999. In 1996 the band decided to take a break and Pouppée Fabrikk was put on hold and the band members worked on various solo projects.

In 2000 the band re-united for a gig at the Tinitus Electronic Festival and announced that they were making a comeback and returning to their roots. They released a four track mini CD entitled “Elite Electronics”. A year later though, both Jouni and Henrik left the band to concentrate on their respective solo careers. Pouppée Fabrikk disbanded shortly afterwards.

After seven years of absence from the scene the band re-united in 2009, Christian R filling the place of former member Jouni Ollila. In October 2010, they once again re-united for a gig; this time at Bodyfest in Fryshuset.

In 2019, the band announced the production of a new album, “Armén”, the first full length album since 1994. “Armén” was released in 2020 via Alfa Matrix in vinyl and CD and is available via Alfa Matrix. Alfa Matrix has also been releasing the band’s other output from recent years.

