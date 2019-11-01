Pouppée Fabrikk hit back with a 2-track single: ‘Only Control’ (including a Spetsnaz remix!)

This came as a nice surprise this morning. Out of the blue Sweden’s EBM legends from Pouppée Fabrikk hit straight back with a new 2-track single, “Only Control” via Bandcamp. The new single holds 2 tracks, the album version and an exclusive remix version by Spetsnaz!

Pouppée Fabrikk was formed in 1988 by Henrik Björkk and Leif Holm, who both hail from Karlskoga. Initially, the music of Pouppée Fabrikk (PF) borrowed heavily from minimalistic electronic acts such as Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft and Nitzer Ebb, but with the addition of Jouni Olilla and Jonas Aneheim on guitar PF moved towards a more Die Krupps-style electronic/metal mix. They returned completely back to their roots later on with the release of “Dirt”, which was actually consisted of revamped demos, in 2013 and with the singles “Bring Back The Ways Of Old” and “H8 U” both also released in 2013. “Only Control” thus consists of the first all new material since 1998.

You can download the 2-track single below or via Bandcamp.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/only-control?campaign=sidelinenews">Only Control by POUPPEE FABRIKK</a>

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.