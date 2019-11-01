EBM act ELM releases brand new album today! Check out all of the tracks of ‘Extreme Unspoken Tension’

Out today via Alfa Matrix is the brand new ELM album “Extreme Unspoken Tension”. And let it be clear, ELM is offering here some of the best EBM which is available these days and is a true contender to win the award of best EBM album of this year!

The 13-track album offers what Swedish veteran and one-man assault squad Peter Elm is best known for: top notch old-school EBM with attitude. Faithful to the Alfa Matrix tradition, this album also comes as a limited double-CD edition holding a mirror 13-track bonus disc featuring exclusive alternative remixes and versions all made by Peter Elm himself.

You can order the 2CD set right here. If you prefer the deluxe download version, you can already order it on Bandcamp.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/extreme-unspoken-tension-deluxe-edition">Extreme Unspoken Tension (Deluxe Edition) by ELM</a>

Here’s the “Death Of The North” EP which was released a few months ago.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/death-of-the-north-ep">Death Of The North EP by ELM</a>

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.