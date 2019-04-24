Post-punk/indie act After London release new single ‘Do You Want Another World?’ – check the preview

(Photo credit: Keira Cullinane) Here’s a band that you might want to check out if you like a blend of post-punk and indiepop. After London are a Hampshire raised, London based quintet that has just now released a new single: “Do You Want Another World?” via Roadkill Records.

“Do You Want Another World?” features female vocalist vocalist Frank Ward backed by her brothers Will and Bryon, as well as drummer Jake Palmer and violinist Alex Tiffany.

Of the track Ward tells us:

“Sonically, we wanted to create a landscape that had groove and relief in its verse, which would then hit a wall of sound and noise in the chorus. In a way, the music reflects the choice between tearing something up and starting over or trying to make the best of what you have.”

Here’s the band’s recent single.

