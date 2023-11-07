Post-punk Act the Sea at Midnight Offers New Ep, 'oceans'

The US-based post-punk / synthwave act The Sea At Midnight, has just released a four-song EP, “Oceans”, in preview of what is to come on April 1st with the release of a full-length album to follow up their self-titled release “The Sea At Midnight”. The EP is available from Bandcamp and all other digital plaforms.

Behind the The Sea At Midnight project we find Vince Grant, a Chicago born artist. The material was producer by Chris King (Cold Showers) and drum programmer Brandon Pierce. The EP was actually self-released a couple of weeks ago.

For the Los Angeles songwriter Vince Grant it was the older postpunk bands like the Cure, Joy Division, the Psychedelic Furs, Siouxsie and the Banshees, New Order, Echo and the Bunnymen and other bands of that era that inspired him to start making music. He bounced back and forth between New York and LA for a number of years, playing and singing in numerous bands while grappling with drug addiction and alcoholism. After getting sober and making a serious attempt at dealing with his lifelong depression,

Vince now calls LA home.

<a href="https://theseaatmidnight.bandcamp.com/album/too-close-to-the-sun">Too Close To The Sun by The Sea At Midnight</a>