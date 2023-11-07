Gast Launches Label Debut 'kaputt Gehen' on Z Pop-records

Out now on limited clear transparent vinyl (500 copies) is “Kaputt gehen”, the first (7-track) album for Gast on Z Pop-Records. Z Pop-Records is the new sister label of Young & Cold Records and with “Kaputt Gehen” the label shows its concept of being a home for modern, German-language music that has roots in the Neue Deutsche Welle (German New Wave) from the early 80s.

The label offers bands and projects that don’t clearly fit into the darkwave/postpunk fields of the main label and appeal to a broader audience. Gast presented its first songs digitally in autumn 2022 and has now, around a year later, completed its debut mini-LP. Note that he track “Boxer” was produced with special guest Traumatin, another German New Wave artist.

<a href="https://disgasto.bandcamp.com/album/kaputt-gehen">kaputt gehen by GAST</a>

Below are two videos to check out, “Boxer” and “Fallen”.

The mission of Z Pop-Records

Interesting to see is that the new label has also published a proper mission statement: