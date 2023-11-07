Gast launches label debut ‘Kaputt gehen’ on Z Pop-Records – Out now
Out now on limited clear transparent vinyl (500 copies) is “Kaputt gehen”, the first (7-track) album for Gast on Z Pop-Records. Z Pop-Records is the new sister label of Young & Cold Records and with “Kaputt Gehen” the label shows its concept of being a home for modern, German-language music that has roots in the Neue Deutsche Welle (German New Wave) from the early 80s.
The label offers bands and projects that don’t clearly fit into the darkwave/postpunk fields of the main label and appeal to a broader audience. Gast presented its first songs digitally in autumn 2022 and has now, around a year later, completed its debut mini-LP. Note that he track “Boxer” was produced with special guest Traumatin, another German New Wave artist.
Below are two videos to check out, “Boxer” and “Fallen”.
The mission of Z Pop-Records
Interesting to see is that the new label has also published a proper mission statement:
“Z Pop Records represents a new record label that has emerged within the framework of the “New German Wave”, capturing the musical diversity and cultural expressions of the German-speaking Generation Z. This movement is characterized by its adaptability, creativity, and individual expression.
The artists and bands united under Z Pop Records are inspired by a wide range of musical styles, incorporating both modern electronic sounds and influences from genres like Coldwave, Metal, and classic NDW. This versatile mix creates a musical landscape that stands out for its energy, innovation, and honesty.
Generation Z, born between the late 1990s and early 2010s, significantly shapes “Z Pop”. This generation is marked by its digital savvy, openness to diversity, and social activism. The lyrics and messages of Z Pop Records’ artists reflect the issues that move Generation Z, such as self-discovery, social justice, mental health, and the challenges of modern life.
The music of Z Pop Records is not only an artistic expression but also a platform for the voices and experiences of Generation Z. It serves as an outlet for their hopes, dreams, fears, and frustrations. The artists of this movement use their music to connect with their generation, explore identity, and share common experiences.
Z Pop Records acts as a link between the artists and their audience by making the music accessible through digital platforms, social media, and live performances. It allows Generation Z to identify with their own culture and identity and to find a sense of belonging.
Overall, Z Pop Records represents an emerging movement that captures the diverse musical landscape of the German-speaking Generation Z, while also serving as a voice and platform for their unique experiences and forms of expression.”
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.