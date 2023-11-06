Experimental Artist Teresa Winter Has New Album 'proserpine'

Leeds-based experimental artist Teresa Winter has announced the release of her new album titled “Proserpine”, set to be available on the 24th of November 2023. This album is a debut for the Glasgow-based label Night School Records and will be released in both vinyl and digital formats, with the vinyl edition limited to 400 copies. You can pre-order the release from bandcamp.

“Proserpine” is a culmination of music recorded over the seasons of 2021 and 2022. The album features a variety of sounds, including field recordings and mantric vocals, and explores themes of change and transformation. The music narrative is built upon circular patterns and ritualistic elements, echoing themes of insubstantiality and continual change.

The album’s thematic inspiration is drawn from classical mythology, referencing the Roman goddess Proserpine, known for her transitions between the seasons, realms, and states of being. The tracklist of “Proserpine” includes nine compositions.

Art for the album is created by Teresa Winter herself, with design and layout by Musho Fernandez. Winter, who hails from Yorkshire, holds a PhD in Musicology and has previously released music on several notable labels. Her academic background and experimental approach to music production are evident in her work, which integrates her interests in electronic music and esoteric spiritual practices.

<a href="https://night-school.bandcamp.com/album/proserpine">Proserpine by Teresa Winter</a>