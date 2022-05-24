Post-punk act Sebastopol releases all new single ‘Animals’ – here’s the video

The London’s post-punk act Sebastopol is to release a new single “Animals” on Friday 27 May 2022. It’s the band’s first release in a while and is the debut material from their second album. The single like the album was produced by Mick Glossop who did Public Image, Magazine, Waterboys, Wonderstuff, etc..

“Animals” was written in Siberia by singer Nick Powell when he was leading a documentary team investigating modern attempts to clone wooly mammoths. Powell explains: “We were finding thirty thousand year old wolf heads and mammoth blood and filming scientists trying to bring them back to life using modern DNA techniques. At the same time real bears were attacking us and the world seemed to be descending into madness.”

Here’s the video. You can pre-save the new single right here.

Sebastopol is three piece with Nick Powell on vocals and bass, Phil Richards on guitar and Tom Standage on drums. The band was named after the unusual guitar tuning used on everything they record. Their debut album “Hello All Stations, This is Zero” was released in 2012 on the Warmfuzz label.