Post-punk act Sebastopol releases all new single ‘Animals’ – here’s the video
The London’s post-punk act Sebastopol is to release a new single “Animals” on Friday 27…
The London’s post-punk act Sebastopol is to release a new single “Animals” on Friday 27 May 2022. It’s the band’s first release in a while and is the debut material from their second album. The single like the album was produced by Mick Glossop who did Public Image, Magazine, Waterboys, Wonderstuff, etc..
“Animals” was written in Siberia by singer Nick Powell when he was leading a documentary team investigating modern attempts to clone wooly mammoths. Powell explains: “We were finding thirty thousand year old wolf heads and mammoth blood and filming scientists trying to bring them back to life using modern DNA techniques. At the same time real bears were attacking us and the world seemed to be descending into madness.”
Here’s the video. You can pre-save the new single right here.
Sebastopol is three piece with Nick Powell on vocals and bass, Phil Richards on guitar and Tom Standage on drums. The band was named after the unusual guitar tuning used on everything they record. Their debut album “Hello All Stations, This is Zero” was released in 2012 on the Warmfuzz label.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether