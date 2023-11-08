New Video for Post-punk Quartet Octavian Winters: Velveteen

(Photo by Dina Marie Robinson) The San Francisco post-punk outfit Octavian Winters presents their new video for “Velveteen”, lifted from their debut 5-track EP “The Line or Curve”, recently released via Stratis Capta Records. In the lead up to the EP, the band released the singles “Undertow”, “Ondine” and “Surreal”.

Randy Gzebb explains the tone of this song: “Racing down a gloomy freeway on a grey evening, you walk up an alleyway and duck into a smokey casino, filled with like-minded people, an intense air of anticipation building as everyone gets ready to turn themselves loose, their insecurities, anxieties filled with emotions with driving drums and bass with serrated guitars, desperate vocals playing in the background.”

“We had just started working up the music for what would become Velveteen in the summer of 2022 and I was out in Vegas for a few days. I had driven out into the desert, musing on inspiration for lyrics, and was on my way back into the city when the signs for the casinos, shows and strip clubs started popping up. The idea for the lyrics coalesced then — there was an air of desperation in all the lights and billboards, a false lure to feel… good. To indulge in fantasy. The lyrics are about people trying to claim their dreams through escape, by avenues that lead down a rabbit hole of despair,” says Ria (Amenti) Aursjoen.

Here is the video for “Velveteen”.

The new material was recorded in San Francisco by Mark Pistel (Meat Beat Manifesto, Consolidated) at OW Studio and Room 5 Recording. Produced by Octavian Winters and William Faith (The Bellwether Syndicate, Faith and the Muse, Christian Death, The March Violets) the EP was mixed and mastered at 13 Studio in Chicago.

About Octavian Winters

Formed in San Francisco in 2022 the band draws from darkwave and post-punk traditions. Octavian Winters is guitarist Stephan Salit (Thrill of The Pull), drummer Randy Gzebb (Thrill of The Pull, Love Club,), bassist Jay Denton and Ria (Amenti) Aursjoen on vocals and keyboards.

“The Line or Curve” EP is out everywhere, including via Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp. The band plays Sacramento’s Cafe Colonial (with Ashes Fallen) on November 8.

<a href="https://octavianwinters.bandcamp.com/album/the-line-or-curve">The Line or Curve by Octavian Winters</a>