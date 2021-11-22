Post-punk act Joy/Disaster release live video at Studio De La Forge for ‘Fade Away’

Post-punk act Joy/Disaster have released the first of four live video series for the song “Fade Away”, recorded and mastered by Gorgor at Studio de la forge on October 30th, 2021. The track is taken from the band’s 2007 album “Paranoia”. The next live video at Studio De La Forge for “Close” will be unleashed on November 30th.

The band just recently released their new album “From Stars To Angels”, including 14 tracks which trace the evolution of emotions during a period of isolation.

Watch the live video “Fade Away” below.