Exclusive premiere: Sys Machine reveals lyric video for ‘Drowning in the Past’ – a song about quitting drinking
The Chicago, Illinois based electro project Sys Machine has a brand new video. The Joy Thieves did a mix of the track “Drowning in the Past” taken off the Sys Machine album “Graceful Isolation” (out on December 3rd as download and on a limited edition CD). That mix is now available as a lyric video on YouTube.
The story behind the track is one of sobriety. Dave McAnally explains: “Early in 2021 I made a decision to quit drinking after 25 years of hitting it pretty hard. I have no rock bottom moments or anything life-shattering that led to it. Just a general sense that it was time to put it down and move on to other things. Anyone who’s given up something like that knows it’s a decision you kind of build up to. You worry about whether you’ll enjoy the things you used to, if your friends will want to be around you anymore, if life will just get really boring etc.. After I had a few months of sobriety in, I saw that life actually was better and all the things I worried about simply never occurred. I wrote this track as sort of a letter to my pre-quit drinking self. If anyone out there is in the shoes I was in, I highly recommend Alan Karr’s book on how to quit drinking. It worked really well for me and a few of my friends.”
Watch “Drowning in the Past” below.
And here’s the full album “Graceful Isolation” ready to check out on Bandcamp.
