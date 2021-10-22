Post-punk act Datura lands darkwave single ‘Everything Turns Black’

(Photo by Jana Divis ) Out today, October 22, is the newest single from the Pacific Northwest post-punkers Datura who (briefly) depart from their traditional post-punk roots to give you “Everything Turns Black”, a darkwave, synth-based track, just in time for Halloween.

Datura will ring a bell with those who checked out our free post-punk compilation “Post​-​Punk (Genesis)” on Bandcamp as the band is featured on the release with the track “Orphans” (track number 6).

Datura consists of frontman and guitarist David Betancourt, Tiffany Shafer and Jake St. John on drums. The band formed in 2018 when David and Jake met through a mutual friend. Tiffany joined in 2019. Later that year, the band released their first EP, “Orphans”, and began playing shows around the Pacific Northwest.

In 2020, Datura released “Bury Me”, their second EP, with the intent to tour the West Coast. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the tour to be canceled, so the band retreated to their practice space in 2020 to finish writing their first full-length album. Datura plans to release the album in January of 2022 with the help of a couple of labels.

Here’s the single which can be downloaded on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://daturapnw.bandcamp.com/track/everything-turns-black">Everything Turns Black by Datura</a>